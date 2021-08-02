Wellington Gorilla Burger gives hundreds of burgers to people taking advantage of a flaw in an online promotion

Three-hundred Gorilla Burgers were given away to double-up accounts, potentially up to around $6000 worth. Photo / 123RF

A Wellington burger chain has given away hundreds more burgers than expected to people taking advantage of a flaw in an online promotion.

Just over a week ago Gorilla Burger ran a 24-hour promotion where people who scanned QR codes on their posters throughout the city received a free burger voucher.

However, punters quickly discovered the vouchers could be reused, as long as they were redeemed under a different account and name each time.

In a statement online Gorilla Burger said, "We've loved cooking more than 1000 free burgers that we've given away over the last few days."

"Unfortunately a small number of people have been ruining it for everyone by creating numerous fake accounts to get more than one free burger."

It told the Herald that by last Thursday,1150 free burgers had been redeemed, despite the QR codes being scanned just 850 times.

That means 300 burgers were given away to double-ups, potentially up to $6000 worth.

The company was forced to put a $15 spend requirement in place for anyone redeeming a voucher going forward.

Gorilla Burger General Manager Reddyn Wallace said they weren't entirely surprised.

"We always expected a few people to use workarounds to get additional free food but by Wednesday night we realised this percentage of people was increasing and unfortunately had to make the call to introduce a small $15 minimum spend."



"Despite the issues we are glad to have shouted so many people a feed and can't wait to do it in some shape or form again."

A Wellington University student, who the Herald agreed not to name, said he and his flatmates ate nearly every night of the week for free through the promotion.

"Personally I just thought of it as free food, and not having too much money. Then when I found out I could do it more than once, I thought I may as well."

"It's kind of weird in the first place that they were giving away so many free burgers. I mean although 300 were through fake accounts, 850 is still a lot to give away so I don't really know what they were thinking, but I thought I may as well take advantage of it."

He said word spread fast and numerous groups throughout the university community were dining on the promotion.

"I knew quite a few people that were getting it every night and then others actually getting two a night so they could make the most of it and save one for lunch the next day.

"I mean I've got to say a big thanks to Gorilla Burger for the free burgers. It was awesome."