Weak China prices boost deflation fears

Concerns grow that deflationary forces are taking root in world’s second-biggest economy. Photo / 123RF

China’s producer prices slid in August as concerns grow that deflationary forces are taking root in the world’s second-largest economy.

Industrial producer prices fell 1.8% year on year, the most in four months, dragged down by the steel sector. This compares with a decline of 0.8% in July and analysts’ expectations of a 1.4% fall, official data showed.

China’s consumer price index, meanwhile, rose 0.6% year on year, slightly below analysts’ expectations of 0.7% in a Reuters poll but faster than July’s 0.5% increase, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

Underlying deflation has become a leading concern for many observers of China’s economy, with the former central bank governor Yi Gang warning last week China needed “proactive fiscal policy” and “accommodative” monetary measures to support demand.

China’s GDP deflator, the broadest measure of price changes in an economy, has been negative for the past few quarters, he said. A negative GDP deflator indicates deflationary forces in the economy.