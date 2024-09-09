Weak China prices boost deflation fears

Economists are concerned that if deflationary expectations become entrenched, investment could fall as margins come under pressure and local governments, consumers and companies concentrate on paying off loans.
China’s deep property downturn, now in its third year, has depressed domestic demand while intense competition in manufacturing is pushing down prices.
The August fall in producer prices was the biggest since April, when they declined 2.5% year on year.
Dong Lijuan, chief statistician of the urban department at the National Bureau of Statistics, highlighted falls in prices of products generated by steel-related industries, agriculture, food processing and energy as among the causes of the decline in producer prices.
The August rise in CPI was the biggest since February, when prices jumped 0.7%. But pork prices again played a role in the CPI rise, helping to drive up food prices by 2.8% year on year compared with only 0.2% for non-food prices.
Moody’s said in an analysis ahead of the figures “households are keeping their spending tight in the face of falling property prices and a shaky job market”.
It said recent gains in pork prices had helped to prevent a return to outright deflation, but “make no mistake, underlying inflation pressures are negligible”. On industrial prices, it said: “Slower growth in industrial output has coincided with discounting to lure customers.”
