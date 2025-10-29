Advertisement
We need to fix the flaws in our electoral system – Nick Clark

Nick Clark
Nick Clark is a senior fellow at the New Zealand Initiative (www.nzinitiative.org.nz).

New Zealand’s Parliament stands at the centre of renewed debate over how the country’s electoral system should evolve after 30 years of MMP. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • The 2023 election exposed flaws in the electoral system, including overhang seats and delays in finalising results.
  • The report suggests abolishing overhang seats, shifting to a 50:50 electorate-list MP split, and expanding Parliament to 170 MPs.
  • It also recommends reducing the party vote threshold and consolidating ministerial roles for clearer accountability.

The 2023 election highlighted flaws in New Zealand’s electoral system that create uncertainty for business and undermine democratic accountability.

My research report MMP after 30 years: Time for electoral reform?,ITALICS IN CYBER investigates these inefficiencies and how to address them. Some are long-standing issues; others are relatively new.

