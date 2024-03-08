Voyager 2023 media awards
Please help: My husband keeps dropping debt bombshells on me - Mary Holm

Mary Holm
By
11 mins to read
When one of you is a born saver and the other is a born spender - what can you do? Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Q: I am hoping you could direct me to specific financial help. Essentially, my husband and I need some sort of combination financial/couples counselling service.

I am a born saver. He is a born

