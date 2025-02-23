The best leaders know success isn’t just about what they achieve in office but also about how they set up the next generation for success.

Leadership is about timing, and great leaders recognise when to step back so that fresh energy and new perspectives can take the reins.

That moment has arrived for Wayne Brown.

If he chooses to exit now, he can do so as the mayor who took on tough fiscal decisions and set Auckland on a more disciplined path. However, if he chooses to run again, he risks seeing his tenure defined by a more difficult second term, where challenges will only compound, and frustrations will grow.

Brown came into office promising efficiency, financial discipline, and a pragmatic, results-driven approach. His blunt style was welcomed by those who wanted a shake-up, and to his credit, he has held council organisations to account and pushed back on wasteful spending.

Yet, while his tough stance resonated with many frustrated Aucklanders, his leadership has also been marked by division. Key relationships – with central government, business leaders and councillors – have been strained, making progress harder to achieve.

Auckland still faces major challenges: rates have risen, transport remains chaotic, and critical infrastructure projects have stalled. Instead of fostering collaboration to address these issues, it appears Brown’s leadership style has at times slowed progress rather than accelerated it.

If he chooses to run again, there is a real risk his re-election bid could divide, opening the door for greater political fragmentation at a time when Auckland needs unity and clear direction.

More concerning, another term under Brown could mean more of the same – three more years of reactive rather than proactive leadership, ongoing frustration from key stakeholders, and further stalled progress. By stepping aside now, he would allow the city to move forward with fresh leadership while ensuring his legacy remains intact as a leader who came in, made the hard calls, then passed the baton at the right time.

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Many Aucklanders are already looking to Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson as a potential successor. Simpson has worked diligently behind the scenes to keep Auckland on track, balancing Brown’s more combative approach with a steady, constructive leadership style.

Unlike Brown, she is a consensus-builder, someone who understands the complexities of council affairs, knows how to bring people together, and has a track record of getting things done. If she decides to step forward, Aucklanders will have a real opportunity to choose a leader who can maintain fiscal discipline while fostering collaboration and delivering the long-term solutions Auckland needs.

Brown has a choice to make.

He can fight for another term, risking further division and potentially ending his tenure under pressure, or he can take the high road – stepping aside, endorsing a strong successor, and cementing his legacy as the mayor who tackled Auckland’s toughest financial challenges and set the city up for future success.

The best leaders don’t just hold power – they shape the future. Brown has done his part. Now, it’s time for Auckland’s next leader to take the city forward.