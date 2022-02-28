Watch: Rocket Lab's first launch from its new pad

Twice the Electrons: The new Pad B (rear) at Mahia. Photo / Supplied

Twice the Electrons: The new Pad B (rear) at Mahia. Photo / Supplied

Rocket Lab says it's on track for its first launch from its new pad this morning .

The Kiwi-American company is targetting a 9.37am lift-off.

A live feed will start below, around 20 minutes before launch.

The launch - Rocket Lab's 24th mission and its first of the year - will take off from the new Pad B at Launch Complex 1 on the Mahia Penninsula, which was unveiled on Friday (see clip below).

Founder Peter Beck says the expanded Pad A and Pad B set-up at Mahia will allow for back-to-back launches. And along with his company's new launchpad at Wallops Island in the US state of Virginia, which will shortly go into operation, will allow it to stage up to 132 flights per year.

The frequency of launches this year will increase, Beck told the Herald on Friday, though he wouldn't predict any immediate numbers.

Today we'll be lifting off from our second pad at Launch Complex 1 for the very first time. Since our first orbital launch in January 2018, more than 100 satellites have launched to space on Electron from Pad A. Today it's Pad B's turn. #TheOwlsNightContinues pic.twitter.com/hYzFTAQyyk — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) February 28, 2022

Dubbed, "The Owl's Night Continues," today's mission will deploy an Earth-imaging satellite for Japanese company Synspective.

The Tokyo-based firm plans a constellation of more than 30 synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites designed to collate data of metropolitan centres on a daily basis to support urban development planning, construction and infrastructure monitoring, and disaster response, according to a Rocket Lab mission briefing.