Watch live: Apple's 'Far Out' event, featuring new iPhone

Apple says its new Watch can detect if you've been in a crash and call emergency services.

Apple's 'Far Out' event, expected to feature the launch of the iPhone 14, kicked off in the US at 5am NZT.

The event is also expected to feature new AirPods and the next-generation Watch.

The early stages of the event saw rumours of a more rugged Apple Watch confirmed.

The new Apple Watch Ultra, designed with "exploration, adventure, and endurance" in mind, has up to 60 hours of battery life.

The Ultra features an app that can provide all the data of a dive computer, including safety stop indications for the end of the dive, Apple says.