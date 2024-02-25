Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Warren Buffett admits Berkshire’s days of ‘eye-popping’ gains are over

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
US investor Warren Buffett.

US investor Warren Buffett.

Warren Buffett has warned Berkshire Hathaway shareholders his sprawling US$905 billion conglomerate has virtually “no possibility of eye-popping performance” in the years ahead, laying bare the challenges that will confront his successors.

The so-called Oracle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business