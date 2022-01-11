Warning over fake, 'rip-off' version of Wordle

Image / Wordle

World puzzle fans are being warned off a fake version of the wildly popular Wordle - which is available through Apple's App Store.

The bogus version, called "Wordle - The App" is a copycat of the real thing, bar one crucial change: it asks users to pay a US$30 annual subscription.

The genuine version of Wordle is only available through a mobile website.

And its founder, Josh Wardle, has pledged the game will always be ad and subscription-free.

9-to-5 Mac, which labels "Wordle - The App" a "rip-off", reports there are now a number of fake Worlde apps on the App Store - with some boosting themselves via what it says are fake reviews.

Apple recently outlined measures it takes to police the App Store, which it says keeps fraud rates low - in real terms and next to alternative platforms.

The tech giant is in a legal battle with Fortnite maker Epic Games, and other app developers, who want to end the App Store's monopoly and let users download apps to their phones from any website - or alternative app stores.

For the uninitiated, the suddenly wildy-popular Wordle is a very simple, brainteaser-style word game. You can only play once per day. Every player is trying to guess a word - the same word, for everyone. They're given six attempts. If one of your guesses has any of the correct letters, the game tells you.

The game has gone viral on social media, thanks to an option for people to post a tweet that shows how many attempts it took them to crack the latest Wordle.

The game was created by New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle, who made it for his partner.

Earlier this month, Wardle said the game had 440,000 daily players.

"On a per capita basis, New Zealand "is really into Wordle", the New Yorker said.

Last year, Netsafe warned about fleeceware or apps that are free to download but then afer a short period of time introduce an auto-renewing, over-the-odds weekly or annual subscription.

How to check your app subscriptions

iOS (Apple iPhone, iPad)

• To check past purchases: App Store > Apple ID (upper-right corner) > Purchased

• To check past purchases (with payments): App Store > Apple ID (upper-right corner) > Apple ID (your name/email address) > Purchase History (Scroll down a bit)

• To check active subscriptions: App Store > Apple ID (upper-right corner) > Subscriptions

Android (the Google software that runs most other phones and tablets)

• To check past purchases (with payments): Play Store > Hamburger icon (upper-left corner) > Account > Purchase history

• To check active subscriptions : Play Store > Hamburger icon (upper-left corner) > Subscriptions