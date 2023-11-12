Voyager 2023 media awards
Wall Street and Beijing fight fallout of ransomware attack on China’s biggest bank

Financial Times
4 mins to read
ICBC is present in 18 countries, loaning US$78.6 billion against 288 projects.

Wall Street traders and brokers are scrambling to minimise the fallout from a ransomware attack on China’s biggest bank, which disrupted trading in the US$25 trillion market for US Treasuries.

The attack on a New

