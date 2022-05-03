Wage growth soars as unemployment holds steady at record low

Workers are in demand as unemployment dips. April 2022 NZ Herald Photo by Alex Burton.

The official unemployment rate has held steady at 3.2 per cent for the March quarter.

But wage growth soared in the quarter.

In the year to the March 2022 quarter, average ordinary time hourly earnings, increased to $36.18 - up 4.8 per cent.

Average weekly earnings (including overtime) for full-time equivalent employees in the also increased on an annual basis – up 5.7 percent to $1,406.12.

The figures has been released with latest employment and wage inflation figures, based on StatsNZ's long running Household Labourforce Survey (HLF) Quarterly Employment Survey.

Unemployment was already sitting at 3.2 per cent for the December quarter, the lowest since the data series began in 1986.

