Voyager 2023 media awards

Voice deepfakes are coming for your bank balance

New York Times
By: Emily Flitter and Stacy Cowley
7 mins to read
Scammers are trying to trick bankers into sending them money by using artificial intelligence that imitates the voices of bank clients. Photo / Ariel Davis, The New York Times

Artificial intelligence tools have given scammers a potent weapon for trying to trick people into sending them money.

This spring, Clive Kabatznik, an investor in Florida, called his local Bank of America representative to discuss

