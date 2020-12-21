Vital Healthcare Property Trust buys half-hectare Melbourne site for A$350m hospital project

Vital's Epworth Eastern Hospital - new site is next door. Photo / supplied

Vital Healthcare Property Trust has bought a half-hectare Melbourne development site where a A$350 million medical project is planned.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Management announced the purchase of 5330sq m of land in the Box Hill suburb next to Vital's existing Epworth Eastern Hospital where a $140m expansion is underway.

The site is in the suburb's health and education precinct. Not only is it beside the existing hospital but other facilities nearby are Box Hill Public Hospital, Ekera Medical Centre and a tertiary training institute.

"The development site can support a gross floor area of over 42,000sq m and has been strategically acquired to support the ongoing expansion of Epworth Eastern as well as potential ancillary uses including aged care and life sciences. Any development will be in accordance with a master plan for the site to be prepared in conjunction with Epworth Foundation and external consultants," today's statement said.

The development site will be leased next year to the Epworth Foundation as part of the expansion of Epworth Eastern Hospital. Epworth Healthcare is Victoria's largest not-for-profit hospital operator.

Epworth Eastern Hospital's expansion is well under way, building a new 14-level tower for seven levels of specialist consulting facilities, five operating theatres and an emergency department. That yet-to-be-completed expanded building has been 80 per cent leased to Epworth Healthcare.

Once finished, Vital expects that hospital to be worth around A$380m, it said, and the target date for completion is later next year.

The trust also announced that other property deals here and in Australia had been settled.

Its purchase of Tauranga's Grace Hospital and sale of three regional hospitals in Australia

for $87.4m had settled, it said. Last month, it also announced it was selling Mayo Private Hospital in Taree, Dubbo Private Hospital and North West Private Hospital in Tasmania's Burnie.

Vital has a property portfolio valued at $2.2b of which 77 per cent of assets are in Australia and 23 per cent in this country.

Most of that portfolio or 82 per cent are hospitals, 12 per cent are outpatient or medical office buildings and 6 per cent are aged care properties.

Demand for healthcare in the Box Hill is rising, the business told unitholders at its annual meeting.

The trust mounted a major equity raise in October and last month, getting $157.5m primarily from existing unitholders.

Vital says it is Australasia's only listed hospital, healthcare and medical property specialist.

In its outlook, Vital said: "Healthcare property remains a defensive asset class underpinned by growing demand, high levels of government support in Australia and New Zealand and growing institutional interest. Vital is well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in this sector to continue to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for unitholders."

While other companies have been hit from devaluations due to covid, Vital said it made a $45.7m net revaluation gain.

It has about $240m of development work on, spending about $100m on Wellington's Wakefield Hospital and $140m at the Epworth Eastern Hospital.

NorthWest has faced strong investor criticism for the fees it has charged the business. Vital paid about $9m to investors in the last financial year but NorthWest charged nearly $30m in fees, a bone of contention for many.

However the manager last year proposed changes including a fee overhaul and plans for a dual ASX listing which did not eventually go ahead.

Vital's primary listing was to remain on the NZX but it said last spring it proposed to list on the ASX to remove some tax issues. Vital might be liable for less tax and the listing should remove double tax issues for Australians and other overseas investors, its management says.

The ASX listing also potentially provided another source of capital, important because 76 per cent of Vital's assets are now in Australia, the manager said.

But in April, Vital said it only got 66 per cent votes in favour of the change but it needed 75 per cent so couldn't proceed with the dual listing.

Vital's share price has risen strongly lately, from $2.05 in March when the national lockdown was called, to around $3.20 yesterday.