Virgin Australia soars on ASX debut, up 7.6%

The company, headquartered in Brisbane, had a domestic network and short-haul international services, charter and cargo operations.

Virgin Australia has a codeshare agreement with Air New Zealand.

It markets and resells Air New Zealand transtasman flights, excluding Queenstown services, under a VA code.

The two airlines have had a tempestuous relationship in the past decade, reuniting last year after an acrimonious 2018 breakup.

And Virgin Australia, formerly known as Virgin Blue, has a volatile history of its own.

It entered administration in April 2020, owing nearly A$7 billion ($7.56b) to creditors.

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group at that time owned 10% of the airline and the billionaire appealed for Government help.

Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates and Chinese conglomerates HNA Group and Hanshan owned most of the rest at that time.

“Virgin was in a feeble position to withstand the Covid-19 pandemic when it hit,” the Australian Financial Review reported.

“It had a mountain of debt, and when flights were grounded, the airline almost immediately collapsed,” the AFR added.

Virgin Australia was sold to American private equity firm Bain Capital two months later and delisted.

In February this year, Qatar Airways was cleared to buy a 25% stake from Bain.

The AFR said today’s listing was a test for the market and for Bain.

Virgin Australia said its scheduled services to Doha, which Qatar Airways operated, were expected to run today with delays as Qatar airspace was re-opened after Iran fired missiles at Al Udeid Air Base.

