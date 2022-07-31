Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Used car dealer boardroom spat sparks concerns over shareholders 'caught in crossfire'

3 minutes to read
The NZ Shareholders Association said it remains concerned over boardroom wrangling at NZ Automotive. Photo / NZ Herald

The NZ Shareholders Association said it remains concerned over boardroom wrangling at NZ Automotive. Photo / NZ Herald

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

A shareholders' group is worried about boardroom wrangling at used car dealership NZ Automotive Investments, and retail investors caught in the crossfire.

The NZ Shareholders' Association (NZSA) has offered to go in to bat

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.