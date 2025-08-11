Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

US tariff uncertainty clouds New Zealand’s economic outlook - Westpac

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump imposed 15% tariffs on New Zealand exports to the US. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump imposed 15% tariffs on New Zealand exports to the US. Photo / Getty Images

Uncertainty remains around how US President Donald Trump’s tariffs will impact New Zealand’s economic recovery, Westpac chief economist Kelly Eckhold says.

But with the prospect of a full-blown trade war now unlikely, the economy is expected to strengthen in the second half of the year, according to Westpac’s latest

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save