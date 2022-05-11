Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

US inflation stays at 40-year high, defying expectations of bigger drop

4 minutes to read
Economists broadly expect the pace of consumer price growth to moderate further from these levels as the immediate effects of the war in Ukraine abate. Photo / Dean Purcell

Economists broadly expect the pace of consumer price growth to moderate further from these levels as the immediate effects of the war in Ukraine abate. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald
By Colby Smith

US consumer prices rose at an annual pace of 8.3 per cent last month, more than economists' expectations and staying at a four-decade high, underscoring the urgency of the Federal Reserve's push to stamp out

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.