Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

US companies turn to contract workers in face of recession fears

Financial Times
4 mins to read
US employers posted 26 per cent more openings for contract positions between May and November than in the same period last year. Photo / Thomas M. Banwick, Getty

US employers posted 26 per cent more openings for contract positions between May and November than in the same period last year. Photo / Thomas M. Banwick, Getty

US businesses are increasingly hiring workers on temporary contracts as recession fears discourage companies from adding more permanent staff.

Employers posted 26 per cent more openings for contract positions between May and November than in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business