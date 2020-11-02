US billionaire Gabe Newell, locked down in NZ, launching a gnome into space via Rocket Lab

The 3D-printed Gnome Chompski at Rocket Lab's assembly plant in Mt Wellington. Photo / @RocketLab

Rocket Lab says its 16th mission will take off from Mahia carrying a 3D-printed figurine called "Gnome Chompski" - a character familiar to players of Valve's video game Half-Life.

Valve founder Gabe Newell says he'll be donating $1 to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Starship Children's Hospital for every person who watches the launch online at www.rocketlabusa.com/live-stream.

A two-week window for the launch - Rocket Lab's 16th, and sixth this year - will open on November 15.

Newell became stranded in New Zealand during a 10-day holiday that ran into the March lockdown, then decided to stay on. The divorced, 57-year-old father of two says he can get just as much done working remotely from NZ than remotely from his home in Seattle (where he became a multi-millionaire at Microsoft, where he worked on the first three releases of Windows).

Valve develops its own video games, and sells titles from all-comers through its Steam online store, which has become the dominant online platform for distributing gaming content in the post-disc age. Forbes estimates Newell's wealth at US$4 billion ($5.7b).

So he can well afford a folly such as sending "Gnome Chompski" into space.

But while the gnome-alone might recall some of Rocket Lab's less scientific efforts, such as founder Peter Beck's disco-ball satellite or its artificial shooting stars to entertain the mega-rich effort, in this case there does seem to be a degree of utility.

Rocket Lab says, "Manufactured with support from multi-award-winning design studio Weta Workshop, the unique space component is additively manufactured from titanium and printed in the shape of Half-Life gaming icon Gnome Chompski.

Our next launch features a very special mass simulator - a 3D printed Half-Life Gnome Chompski created for @valvesoftware co-founder Gabe Newell by design studio @WetaWorkshop.



"The mission serves as an homage to the innovation and creativity of gamers worldwide, and also aims to test and qualify a novel 3D-printing technique that could be employed for future spacecraft components. The 150 mm gnome will remain attached to the Kick Stage during all mission phases and will burn up upon re-entry into Earth's atmosphere during the de-orbiting process."

During an online event, Newell said his company was only 50 per cent to 75 per cent as productive with staff working remotely. Without explicitly mentioning Valve, he said it would make sense for game development companies to relocate - at least temporarily - to New Zealand, where they could work together in an office. He's angling to get a meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to develop his idea.

Newell said last month that he has now applied for permanent residency in NZ.

Beyond Gnome Chompski, Rocket Lab says its 16th mission will be its most diverse every, carrying 30 satellites for a half-dozen clients.

The payloads (see list below) will include the first-ever satellite built by New Zealand students - an Auckland University effort that - all going well - will contribute to the science of predicting earthquakes.

Meanwhile, Rocket Lab's first launch on US soil - for the US Air Force - remains on hold. The Kiwi-American company says everything is copacetic on its side, but it is awaiting Nasa to complete a certification process, with no set timeframe.

