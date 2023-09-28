Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

US accuses China of launching global information war

Financial Times
3 mins to read
The US Department of State says Beijing is mounting a new global push to counter Western media. Photo / Getty Images

The US Department of State says Beijing is mounting a new global push to counter Western media. Photo / Getty Images

The US has accused China of trying to create a “community of digital authoritarians” in a report designed to convince other countries that Beijing is mounting a global propaganda effort as part of an “undeclared

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business