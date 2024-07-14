Store owner Nicola Cranfield announced the closure in April, blaming plans to remove car parks in central Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An upmarket Wellington homewares store that announced its closure three months ago is now looking to reopen somewhere else in the country where the council isn’t “hostile to business”.

Nicola Cranfield announced she was closing her Johnston Street store in April, claiming she didn’t want to spend any more time butting heads with the Wellington City Council and its controversial transport proposals.

The brand has been operating online-only, but now a sign posted on the store, which is nestled just off arterial route Lambton Quay, says the community has given the small business a lifeline.

“We are humbled by the overwhelming support following our closing down announcement. Your encouragement has inspired us to seek new premises, with the aim of relaunching in Spring,” it reads.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast, Cranfield said the response from people following the announcement of the shop’s exit from trading had been “phenomenal”.