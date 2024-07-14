Advertisement
Upmarket homewares store Cranfields to stay open - but might move out of Wellington

Azaria Howell
By
3 mins to read
Store owner Nicola Cranfield announced the closure in April, blaming plans to remove car parks in central Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An upmarket Wellington homewares store that announced its closure three months ago is now looking to reopen somewhere else in the country where the council isn’t “hostile to business”.

Nicola Cranfield announced she was closing her Johnston Street store in April, claiming she didn’t want to spend any more time butting heads with the Wellington City Council and its controversial transport proposals.

The brand has been operating online-only, but now a sign posted on the store, which is nestled just off arterial route Lambton Quay, says the community has given the small business a lifeline.

“We are humbled by the overwhelming support following our closing down announcement. Your encouragement has inspired us to seek new premises, with the aim of relaunching in Spring,” it reads.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast, Cranfield said the response from people following the announcement of the shop’s exit from trading had been “phenomenal”.

“I really need to work with a council that’s not hostile to business,” Cranfield told Hosking this morning.

Cranfield has been outspoken in her opposition around the now-axed Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme, which aimed to promote public transport, walking, and cycling ahead of private car use across central Wellington. The contentious Golden Mile project, to remove private vehicles from a number of central city streets had loomed over the business.

In April, Cranfield confirmed her store had been under a monthly rental arrangement due to rife “uncertainty” across the city.

Nicola Cranfield of Cranfields in Wellington.
130-year-old central Wellington business UFS Pharmacy closed its doors late last year, blaming the controversial transport policy as a reason to shut up shop for good.

The Wellington City Council has reviewed the LGWM plans around the Golden Mile and has confirmed a phased approach to construction. No works are planned for Lambton Quay in the 2024/25 financial year.

Cranfield is on the hunt for a new location for her store of upmarket goods, confirming it might not be in Wellington.

“The last seven years, it feels like policy after policy has [had an] anti-business sentiment. I’m just quite exhausted,” she said, confirming she had been in talks with the Hastings District Council.

“I was curious to know whether they were about to rip up all their streets, remove parking, and bring in a lot of cones. Fortunately [Hastings District Council] laughed and said ‘no, why would we do that to our retailers?’ so that was heartening.”

The Wellington City Council has been approached for comment.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 after multiple years as a student journalist. She has a keen interest in city council decisions, public sector reform, and transport.

