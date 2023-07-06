Let's Get Wellington Moving has created fly-through visualisers of a plan to remove private vehicles from Courtenay Place and Lambton Quay. Video / Go Wellington

A 130-year-old Wellington central pharmacy is closing its doors for good, and citing the Let’s Get Wellington Moving plan as a reason.

The last time UFS Pharmacy Manager Julie Keenan will walk through the doors of the business she’s worked at for years, will be next week, on July 13.

Keenan says the plan to scrap private vehicles from the Golden Mile, between Courtenay Place and Lambton Quay, is the “final nail in the coffin” for the pharmacy that’s been there for more than 100 years.

The Let’s Get Wellington Moving policy aims to “improve our transport and create a more liveable city”.

But in an interview with NZME, Keenan expressed grave concerns for businesses, believing that line couldn’t be further from reality.

She says the pandemic has been a struggle for all small business, and taking away cars has meant they’re not going to renew the lease that’s up for renewal soon.

Wellington City Council has agreed to appoint a Business Advisory Group to listen to concerns, in a recent meeting.

But UFS Pharmacy believes that won’t ease their woes, as they’re upset at the idea to get cars off the road, in a transport mode shift.

“Once you take the cars out, you take the customers out,” she says. “It is a bit sad, but most of our clientele is elderly, and they need their vehicles.”

When questioned on the plan’s motive for sustainability, Keenan said removing private vehicle access to the Golden Mile would mean people need to drive further to a pharmacy.

The UFS Pharmacy on Courtenay Place, Wellington, which will close on July 13. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Cars on Courtenay Place shine in the reflection of an ‘SOS Courtenay Place’ sign on the glass door. The strongly-worded sign reads: “STOP deluded bureaucrats at the Wellington City Council and Let’s Get Wellington Moving from banning customers in cars entering Courtenay Place”.

Barry Wilson, a business advocate strongly against the Golden Mile development, is the man behind the signs. He’s concerned more places will shut up shop, “costing us millions and too many jobs”.

“This is the killing of Courtenay Place. The whole Golden Mile will be in trouble,” Wilson said.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving is a three-way partnership between Wellington City Council, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, and the regional council. Councils are footing 40 per cent of the cost, and Government is picking up the remaining 60 per cent.

A meeting last week saw Wellington City Council vote on whether to withdraw completely from the project that some city councillors have turned their backs on. Nine councillors were against the declaration of no confidence, and seven were in favour.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau was confident in her refusal to back down from the policy. In a statement to NZME on the day of the vote, Whanau noted the policy would be a positive change: “I said in my first speech as mayor, to the business community in October last year, that Wellington is on the cusp of exciting, transformational change. Change that needs to happen. Change that our communities have asked for. Those words still stand true.

“While I acknowledge this change will be difficult, I cannot shy away from backing progressive, transformational action to make Wellington a more prosperous and sustainable city for current and future generations. That is why I was elected.”

Takapū/Northern Ward councillor Ben McNulty is keeping his head up about the plan. When McNulty was informed of the pharmacy’s closure, he said he understood business concern, but says people should wait and see the positives.

“This is going to be the next phase of decades of Wellington success when it’s done,” he told NZME.

An open letter from a number of businesses, penned to the mayor before last week’s deciding vote, detailed worries about change. The note was signed by central city supermarket Moore Wilsons, bar Scotty & Mal’s, and Kaffe Eis, operated by failed city council hopeful Karl Tiefenbacher. The letter expressed concern, saying, “turning our main artery into little more than a bus lane will not bring in people and help us recover. It will do the opposite”.

Vegan Café Sweet Release has been open about support for LGWM on social media. The Manners St coffee and cake shop previously said it’s “pretty excited” for the plans, after seeing Wellington’s Dixon St “revitalised” with parklets and a Locky Dock bike parking station.

It’s calling for more bike parking along the Golden Mile.

As a business on the Golden mile, I have seen how busy the area gets on days when it is pedestrian only. Lots of our customers are already coming on bikes and scooters but it hasn't been safe to leave them outside... https://t.co/b3z1VRU17f — Sweet Release (@SweetReleaseWLG) June 28, 2023

LGWM’s Twitter account responded to Sweet Release, stating it will be working with Wellington City Council to implement bike parks along the route.

“I can confirm that we’re increasing the number of loading zones, taxi stands, and mobility parks,” the agency said on social media.

McNulty says the “pain” of changes to the city “is there” for businesses, but says councillors want to help companies work through it.

“In three years’ time, when we’re through this period, it is going to be ‘why didn’t we do this a decade ago?’ that’s what I firmly believe.”

McNulty put an amendment up last week which would seek to incentivise parking in other areas, if the Golden Mile traffic resolutions passed. The “taboo” amendment, which would investigate a “free parking scheme” was supported by five councillors, and voted down by the remaining 11.

On the pharmacy closing, the city councillor said he “feels for the owners”, but says other pharmaceutical companies exist in the central city.

Meanwhile, UFS Pharmacy is convinced other businesses will follow suit as the controversial plan gets closer to becoming a reality.

