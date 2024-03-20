Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Unitary Plan spurs housing development - Project Auckland

By Tim McCready
5 mins to read
Auckland Council chief economist Gary Blick. Photo / Bryan Lowe

Auckland Council chief economist Gary Blick. Photo / Bryan Lowe

Auckland Council chief economist Gary Blick says recent research provides compelling evidence that up-zoning has significantly increased Auckland’s housing supply and led to lower rents, compared to a scenario where it was never introduced.

Research

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business