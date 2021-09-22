Voyager 2021 media awards
Advertisement

Union Green apartment developer lost $35m when Ebert Construction failed: Liquidator

4 minutes to read
Major Auckland construction company Ebert is in receivership and workers have been locked out of sites.

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

The company that developed Auckland's 155-unit Union Green apartments lost $35 million when its builder Ebert Construction went under, according to a liquidator's report.

Now, that developer has itself failed and wants the $35m back

