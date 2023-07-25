Ukraine’s ambassador says Russian attacks on food storage facilities and an ongoing blockade will make millions of people vulnerable to starvation and food price inflation.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko said Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted the global community to get fatigued by war, but Kiwis who fought for Ukraine were “heroes”.

Russia launched new strikes on port infrastructure in Southern Ukraine on Monday and accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow, the AP reported.

Myroshnychenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, said Russia’s attacks jeopardised global food supply.

“It’s just bizarre, because Russia has deliberately attacked grain storage facilities and the ports on the Black Sea,” he told the Herald from Canberra.

Russia last week exited a Black Sea grain deal the UN and Turkey brokered a year ago.

Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine on Sunday following Russian missile attacks. Photo / AP

Myroshnychenko said 400 million people worldwide depended on grain Ukraine supplied, and Russia’s actions put those people at risk of starvation.

He said Ukraine shipped 33 million metric tonnes of agricultural produce through the initiative, but now Russia had sabotaged that.

The ambassador said Russia had also recently destroyed a 60,000-tonne grain shipment destined for China.

Russia cited frustrations about its own grain and fertiliser exports being impeded when it pulled out of the Black Sea deal.

Ukraine has a smaller navy than Russia, and Myroshnychenko said some Russian ships enforcing a Black Sea blockade were beyond the reach of missiles currently in Ukraine’s arsenal.

But he said underwater drones and other weapons could be used to damage the blockade and get more Ukrainian ships through.

“We have some capacity and will attempt to do so.”

A farm storage building which was destroyed during a Russian attack in the Odesa region of Ukraine on Friday. Photo / AP

Myroshnychenko said the destruction last year of Russian cruiser Moskva, the Black Sea Fleet’s flagship, showed Ukraine was capable of taking out Russian vessels.

“We will deploy everything possible to protect our interests.”

Myroshnychenko said he and his colleagues had been involved in supporting families of Australians and New Zealanders killed in the war.

“I don’t get involved in any recruitment. It’s war. People get killed. Let’s face it. This is not Disneyland.

“Some people can’t just sit down and watch it online or from a distance.”

Kane Te Tai and Corporal Dominic Abelen were both killed in action after travelling to Ukraine.

“They’re heroes for us,” Myroshnychenko said. “For those who have fallen, we respect what they’re doing.”

Kane Te Tai (right) pictured with Kiwi fighter Dominic Abelen.

Ukraine’s summer counter-offensive has faced challenges.

Myroshnychenko said some people had expected a dramatic “Rambo” operation with rapid gains in Ukraine’s occupied south and east.

“It’s too early to judge. Of course, the expectations were very high ... In reality, it’s more difficult”.

Ukraine was attempting to regain ground from heavily fortified positions across a wide front, and without air power.

“We are doing something that nobody in the world has ever attempted to do, even in World War II.”

Vasyl Myroshnychenko and his family meeting Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro at Government House in August last year.

Myroshnychenko said last month’s Wagner Group rebellion showed how dysfunctional Putin’s regime was.

“It’s a sign of weakness, because if you analyse what Putin has delivered for the country and what kind of legacy he’s leaving ... he’s made Russia a toxic country. He’s made Russia a pariah state.”

He said Putin was hoping to pursue a long war of attrition until Ukrainian allies and supporters got fatigued and abandoned Ukraine.

The ship Navi-Star has sat full of grain since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began five months ago, waiting to sail from the Odesa Sea Port. Photo / AP

Some commentators believe US support for Ukraine might waiver during next year’s US presidential election campaign, or after, if the US gets a new president.

Lawmakers in New Zealand across the political spectrum have voiced support for Ukraine.

“The support in New Zealand is bipartisan. I’ve seen the support from the left and right, especially the centre-right and centre-left.”

Fortune magazine said Russia left the grain deal last Tuesday and then bombed the Ukrainian port of Odesa, destroying more than 60,000 tons of grain.

Wheat prices at the Chicago Board of Trade have increased by 21.9 per cent since July 12.

Fortune said corn (maize) and soybean prices were skyrocketing in Europe, the Middle East and elsewhere.