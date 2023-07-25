Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Ukraine ambassador warns new Russian attacks could spark food price mayhem

John Weekes
By
4 mins to read
Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of launching a drone strike on Moscow as Russian forces continue to strike Ukraine's southern ports. Video / AP

Ukraine’s ambassador says Russian attacks on food storage facilities and an ongoing blockade will make millions of people vulnerable to starvation and food price inflation.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko said Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted the global

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business