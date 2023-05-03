TVNZ's acting chief executive will take up the role in July. Photo / NZME

TVNZ has appointed Brent McAnulty as acting chief executive.

The broadcaster’s board of directors said McAnulty will start in his new role on July 1 when current CEO Simon Power steps down.

The board said McAnulty had been with TVNZ for nearly 14 years and was currently in charge of the company’s legal and corporate affairs.

In that role, he’d been responsible for risk management, governance, broadcasting standards, legal compliance and external media and government relations.

TVNZ chair Andy Coupe said McAnulty’s appointment would bring continuity to the organisation.

Coupe said TVNZ had a busy year ahead, including a “significant digital transformation programme” underway.

In February, the Government backtracked on a proposed Radio NZ-TVNZ merger.

Instead, it was decided RNZ would get additional funding, as would NZ On Air to support public media content.

Power announced his resignation in early April.