TVNZ appoints Simon Power as CEO

Simon Power has been appointed CEO of TVNZ. Photo / File

TVNZ has appointed Simon Power as chief executive.

Power joins from Westpac New Zealand where he has recently been the acting chief executive.

Power missed out on the top job at Westpac when the bank appointed Catherine McGrath to the role last month.

He was with Westpac for 10 years and prior to that spent 12 years in Parliament as an MP for the National party.

TVNZ chair Andy Coupe welcomed Power during a period of strong growth for the broadcaster.

"TVNZ has had a remarkable 2021, delivering record profitability, substantial audiences and significant online growth. This is an exciting time for a new leader to join the organisation, and Simon is focused on continuing this positive momentum as we accelerate our digital transformation, building an IP driven future for TVNZ and contributing to the Strong Public Media programme."

Coupe said Power was passionate about the challenges and opportunities the organisation faced.

"With his proven leadership background, understanding of government and track record in delivering fantastic commercial performance, we believe he is the perfect fit to lead Te Reo Tātaki, TVNZ into the future."

Power said he was looking forward to joining TVNZ at a unique point in the broadcaster's history.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to lead such an iconic organisation. The past year has truly demonstrated the importance a strong national broadcaster has in the daily lives of New Zealanders. I'm looking forward to joining the leadership team as TVNZ continues its digital expansion and moves into an innovative new era."

Power will join TVNZ in March 2022.