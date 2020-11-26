Website of the Year

Business

Tuakau residents want company out of town after prosecution over putrid smell coming from animal plant

The Tuakau Proteins animal by-product rendering and processing plant sits on the eastern bank of the Waikato River. Photo / File

Sam Hurley
Residents of a northern Waikato community feel hoodwinked and want an animal product processing company to leave after a "heavy stink" descended on their town.

Tuakau Proteins Limited (TPL) operates an animal by-product rendering and

