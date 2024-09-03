Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Trust is a foundation of democracy - Richard Prebble

By
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Police have the highest trust levels of all public servants in New Zealand. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Police have the highest trust levels of all public servants in New Zealand. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The OECD has released a survey on drivers of trust in public institutions
  • The survey found in New Zealand 73% trust the police and 65% the courts
  • 48% believe public employees would refuse bribes to speed up service access

Richard Prebble is a former Labour Party minister and Act Party leader. He currently holds a number of directorships.

OPINION

Over a quarter of our fellow citizens believe a civil servant would

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business