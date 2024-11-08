Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Trump’s triumph: How the working class reshaped US politics - Bruce Cotterill

By
NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Markets were pricing a Donald Trump comeback – here's what could be primed for more growth under his presidency. Video / Alyse Wright

THREE KEY FACTS

Bruce Cotterill is a professional director, speaker and adviser to business leaders. He is the author of the book The Best Leaders Don’t Shout and host of the podcast Leaders Getting Coffee.

OPINION

A lot of people didn’t want Donald Trump to become the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business