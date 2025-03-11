Advertisement
Donald Trump’s challenge to New Zealand’s independent foreign policy and what we should do about it – Richard Prebble

Donald Trump's approach to dealing with foreign leaders has proved challenging. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Richard PrebbleLearn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Donald Trump’s US administration poses a significant foreign policy challenge.
  • Trump’s actions have increased economic uncertainty, potentially leading to a recession and political losses.
  • Phil Goff was sacked as New Zealand’s UK High Commissioner after his remarks about Trump.

The Trump administration represents our most difficult foreign policy challenge.

Normally, fact-checking Phil Goff’s remarks regarding Donald Trump would not be a sacking offence.

Former Prime Minister Sir Robert Muldoon put down United States President Jimmy Carter as a peanut farmer.

Former MP Sir Geoffrey

