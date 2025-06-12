US President Donald Trump has touted “excellent” ties with China, saying the superpowers reached a deal after two days of talks aimed at preserving a truce in their damaging trade war.
Trump said on his Truth Social platform that China would supply rare earth minerals and magnets – vital elementsfor US industries – while Washington would allow Chinese students to remain in American universities.
His post came after top United States and Chinese negotiators announced a “framework” agreement this week following two days of marathon talks in London.
The agreement would nonetheless see some recent tariffs remain in place between the major trading partners, and details were sparse.
“Our deal with China is done,” Trump wrote, but noting it was still “subject to final approval with President Xi and me”.
On Truth Social, Trump said China will supply “full magnets, and any necessary rare earths” up front.
Washington has also raised Beijing’s ire by vowing to revoke the visas of Chinese students, a major source of revenue for US universities.
Trump said: “We will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities.”
The US President added that the United States applies 55% tariffs on Chinese goods. This is a combination of his 30% additional levies this year and the rough average of pre-existing duties, a White House official said.
He said Beijing charges 10% duties on US goods.
The rates are the same as those that were previously agreed in the truce, which temporarily brought US tariffs down from 145% and those imposed by China from 125%.