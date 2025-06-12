“President Xi and I are going to work closely together to open up China to American trade,” he said in a second post.

US and China agreed on a trade framework after high-level talks in London. Photo / Getty Images

Major US indexes edged up in early trading before closing lower.

‘Right track’

After negotiations spanning more than 20 hours, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the talks were “on the right track”.

“They are going to approve all applications for magnets from United States companies right away,” he told CNBC, on what should happen after Trump and Xi give the green light to the deal.

He added that Washington would lift its measures once Beijing acts, and that US tariff levels on China would not change from here.

But Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, testifying before several congressional committees this week, warned that a broader deal with China would be a “longer process”.

He also noted it was possible to rebalance economic ties with Beijing if China proved a “reliable partner in trade negotiations”.

Other nations could see an extension of a pause on higher threatened tariff rates if they were deemed to be “negotiating in good faith”, he said.

Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs on most trading partners in April but halted steeper rates on dozens of economies until early July as negotiations are under way.

With China, Washington agreed to reduce tit-for-tat, triple-digit tariffs during talks in Geneva last month. But cracks appeared in the detente after Trump accused Beijing of violating the deal.

Washington was concerned at slower supplies of rare earths after Beijing in early April began requiring domestic exporters to apply for a licence – widely seen as a response to US tariffs.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that China was putting a six-month limit on rare earth export licences for US automakers and manufacturers.

‘Candid’ talks

Rare earths are used in everything from electric vehicles to hard drives, wind turbines and missiles.

On Truth Social, Trump said China will supply “full magnets, and any necessary rare earths” up front.

Washington has also raised Beijing’s ire by vowing to revoke the visas of Chinese students, a major source of revenue for US universities.

Trump said: “We will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities.”

The US President added that the United States applies 55% tariffs on Chinese goods. This is a combination of his 30% additional levies this year and the rough average of pre-existing duties, a White House official said.

He said Beijing charges 10% duties on US goods.

The rates are the same as those that were previously agreed in the truce, which temporarily brought US tariffs down from 145% and those imposed by China from 125%.

In a Chinese state media readout, Vice Premier He Lifeng, who headed Beijing’s team in London, stressed the need for both sides to strengthen co-operation in future dialogue.

Speaking to reporters in London, China International Trade Representative Li Chenggang said: “Our communication has been very professional, rational, in-depth and candid.”

- Agence France-Presse