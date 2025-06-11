Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US, China agree on trade framework amid rare earths tension

AFP
4 mins to read

Officials from China and the US have agreed on a trade framework after talks in London. Photo / Getty Images

Officials from China and the US have agreed on a trade framework after talks in London. Photo / Getty Images

Top officials from the United States and China say they have agreed on a “framework” to move forward on trade after two days of high-level talks in London to resolve tensions.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressed optimism after a full day of negotiations that concerns surrounding rare earth minerals

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World