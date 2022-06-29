Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Transpower's warnings highlight NZ's reliance on renewables

4 minutes to read
New Zealand's power grid has come under pressure. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand's power grid has come under pressure. Photo / Supplied

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

Transpower's power supply warnings have highlighted the system's reliance on renewable energy sources, particularly as the country aims to cut its carbon emissions, analysts said.

On Tuesday, grid operator Transpower issued a consumer advice notice

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.