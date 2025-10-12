Political panel with Louise Upston, National Minister and Willie Jackson, Labour MP join Ryan Bridge Herald NOW.

Tourism numbers up in August, airline group says New Zealand getting close to pre-pandemic peaks

Overseas visitor numbers were up in August with a big surge in Australian visitors.

And an airline industry leader says visitor numbers this summer could get close to the pre-pandemic levels which have eluded New Zealand for years.

Stats NZ today said 230,300 overseas travellers arrived in the month, compared to about 214,000 a year earlier.

“The numbers are positive and they hopefully are the beginning of a period of growth over this summer,” Board of Airline Representatives (Barnz) executive director Cath O’Brien said.

“I would expect to see that growth continue over the New Zealand summer.”