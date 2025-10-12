O’Brien said New Zealand’s airline capacity for the “northern winter” from October to March was forecast to be up 8.2% compared to a year earlier.
Earlier today, ASB economists said inbound tourism numbers had plateaued at levels below pre-pandemic peaks, but a weaker New Zealand dollar might encourage higher tourist spending.
Stats NZ said Australians comprised 53% of all recorded visitors from overseas in August.
New Zealand also had more visitors from China, Taiwan and Japan compared to a year earlier.
The total number of August overseas visitor arrivals was 92% of the pre-pandemic peak.
Across the year to the end of August, overseas visitor arrivals numbered 3.41 million, an increase of 177,000 from the previous 12 months.
The biggest increases were from Australia, the US, the UK and Japan.
