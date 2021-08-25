Tourism Holdings reports $14.5m loss as earnings plunge 64 per cent

The US business was one bright spot, THL said

The US business was one bright spot, THL said

Tourism Holdings has posted a net loss of $14.5 million for the June year, down $35m on last year's $27.36m profit, as it focuses on domestic growth opportunities currently curtailed by another nationwide lockdown.

Net earnings more than halved to $40.4m amid the Covid ravaged industry and loss of 90 per cent of the company's normal business. On the plus side, net debt at year end shrank to $49m - down 62 per cent on the $128m held this time last year.

Tourism Holdings (THL) is the largest provider of recreational vehicles for rent and sale in Australia and New Zealand, and the second largest in North America.

It is also a joint venture partner in Action Manufacturing LP, New Zealand's largest motorhome and specialist vehicle manufacturer.

Some highlights during the year included record vehicle sales revenue and volumes, with growth in average sales margin per vehicle in all countries and a strong US performance.

New Zealand Rentals and Tourism continued to be challenging given the reliance on international tourism, THL said in its presentation.

Total revenue of $359m was down 10 per cent on the $401m recorded in 2020 and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 64 per cent to $40.4m (2020: $111.7m).

Chairman Rob Campbell said he was pleased with the result given the circumstances within the context of global tourism.

"We have continued to adapt, manage the balance sheet and retain opportunities for the future.

"However, we recognise the uncertainty regarding the outlook for international tourism, particularly for New Zealand and Australia. The United States appears to be close to reopening and the current increasing vaccination rates in New Zealand and Australia are clearly positive.

"In the interim, thl remains a company with a carefully managed balance sheet that is strong for our industry segment and has a company value that is supported by a base of tangible, realisable and in demand assets that are being sold well in excess of book values."

Chief executive Grant Webster said the company was moving forward, taking the opportunities that exist while continuing to challenge and adapt as required.

"We have capitalised on the relative category growth for the RV experience and improved our vehicle sales expertise to deliver a record sales year, while managing our rental fleet to the prevailing domestic conditions within each country.

"A key priority for the year has been keeping customers and crew safe from COVID-19. We are very pleased to have had no traceable cases linked to our operation from any of our 40 locations globally. Despite the challenging times and uncertainty, our crew have adapted and delivered.

"Regardless of the demand environment today our belief in becoming Future-Fit remains, and is directing us on what we believe is the right path, ensuring we will be sustainable in all aspects of the business as we reset and prepare for the years ahead."