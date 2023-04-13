Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Today FM closure set to get a whole lot messier for MediaWorks – top lawyer called in; The Platform’s rich-list owner Wayne Wright Jr; Voyager Media Awards finalists; Stuff’s Post plan - Media Insider with Shayne Currie

Shayne Currie
By
13 mins to read
Newsreader Carly Flynn is among the latest high-profile names facing an uncertain future at MediaWorks. Photo / Janna Dixon

Newsreader Carly Flynn is among the latest high-profile names facing an uncertain future at MediaWorks. Photo / Janna Dixon

Top lawyer called in as Today FM closure set to get a whole lot messier for MediaWorks; confidential documents reveal more job losses; The Platform’s rich-list owner speaks out; Voyager Media Awards finalists announced; Stuff

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business