Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

TK Wines ripped out Nick Noblio's Gewürztraminer, replanting sauvignon blanc

5 minutes to read
Vinoptima Estate outside Gisborne. Photo / True Commercial

Vinoptima Estate outside Gisborne. Photo / True Commercial

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

More than 20,000 Gewürztraminer vines at a winery near Gisborne have been ripped out after the business went into receivership.

The land is to be replanted with the more popular Sauvignon Blanc variety.

Steven Murray,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.