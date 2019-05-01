Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Nobilo pioneering vineyard unsold eight months after receivership, offers too low

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
Vinoptima, 138 Ngakaroa Rd near Gisborne, remains unsold, eight months after receivership.

Vinoptima, 138 Ngakaroa Rd near Gisborne, remains unsold, eight months after receivership.

New Zealand's first vineyard and winery established purely to produce niche gewürztraminer wine remains for sale, eight months after going into receivership.

Andrew McKay, a BDO receiver in charge of Nick Nobilo's pioneering and elite

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.