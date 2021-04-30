Tiwai Point smelter has 36,000 tonnes more contaminated waste materials than previously thought

The Tiwai Point site has been operating as an aluminium smelter for 50 years. Photo / Supplied

The Tiwai Point site has been operating as an aluminium smelter for 50 years. Photo / Supplied

Rio Tinto has revealed the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter has significantly more waste on site than previously thought, pushing up the costs of any future clean-up.

The mining giant, which owns just under 80 per cent of New Zealand Aluminium Smelters, said the estimated volume of spent cell lining (SCL) on the site in Southland was 217,000 tonnes, about 20 per cent more than the amount previously reported.

"Independent auditors confirmed the adjusted totals following a survey of the Tiwai Point site as part of NZAS' annual financial reporting process," the statement said, adding that "financial provisions have been increased accordingly to ensure the responsible management of all material stored on site".

Previously, Pacific Aluminium (New Zealand) Limited - the company which manages Rio Tinto's stake in the smelter - had included a provision in its financial accounts of just under $300 million, although the company had said repeatedly this did not amount to an estimate of the final cost of cleaning up the site.

Documents released under the Official Information Act show Treasury advised the Government the cost of removing the SCL alone could cost $350m, although it is unclear what volume of waste the calculation was based on.

While negotiations over a Government payment in return for specific commitments to clean up the site broke down in March, NZAS has subsequently committed to removing the material.

New Zealand's Aluminium Smelter chief executive Stew Hamilton. Photo / Gregor Richardson

"I want to be very clear that regardless of the amount, we remain committed to removing all of the material from the site to be recycled or disposed of safely and securely in accordance with modern standards.," NZAS chief executive and site general manager Stew Hamilton said.

"I am confident that our environmental monitoring systems give us ample warning of any issues and enable us to remediate or alter processes to halt any breaches becoming harmful. There has never been an instance during our 50 years of operation which could harm the public or local communities," Hamilton said.