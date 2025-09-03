Advertisement
Time to unscramble New Zealand’s government - Roger Partridge

By Roger Partridge
Roger Partridge is chair and a senior fellow at The New Zealand Initiative (www.nzinitiative.org.nz)·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

New Zealand has an unecessarily complex executive government that should be consolidated, the New Zealand Initiative says. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Roger Partridge

THE FACTS

  • New Zealand’s government has 81 ministerial portfolios across 28 ministers and 43 departments, causing inefficiency.
  • The New Zealand Initiative’s report suggests consolidating portfolios to 15-20 and reducing departments to about 20.
  • Reforms aim to improve accountability and efficiency, but require political will and leadership to implement.

New Zealand has built one of the most complex executive governments in the developed world. With 81 ministerial portfolios spread across 28 ministers and 43 departments, we operate with more than three times as many ministerial portfolios and nearly twice as many departments as peer nations like Ireland,

Save