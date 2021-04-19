Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Time to review migration policy - Productivity Commission

4 minutes to read
Immigration policy is likely to be near the top of Government priorities as it looks to re-open borders in the coming year. Photo / File

Immigration policy is likely to be near the top of Government priorities as it looks to re-open borders in the coming year. Photo / File

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

The Government should commission a major review of migration policy to ensure New Zealand employers have access to skilled worker while reducing the inflow of low skilled and temporary migrant workers, a new report by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.