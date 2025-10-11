Marisa Bidois says food, drink and a good time delivered with energy makes people want to stay out a little longer. Photo / Getty Images

A focus on the overall experience is equally important. Heading into the city at night should feel exciting and welcoming, not empty or uncertain.

But for this momentum to stick, hospitality can’t just be a backdrop to someone else’s show. There’s often lots of talk about events, installations and creative activations – but not nearly enough support for the venues that are open day in, day out, keeping the lights on and offering real experiences.

If we want a city that truly thrives after dark, we need to put hospitality at the centre of the conversation.

What’s currently missing is clear and fixable. Support for venues to get involved in events or campaigns remains vague. Licensing processes are often too rigid and there are few clear pathways for businesses to be part of larger activations.

Safety and transport are also critical pieces of the puzzle. Hospitality staff and late-night customers need reliable public transport, well-lit streets and visible safety measures to feel confident and comfortable staying out later.

And while one-off events bring short-term attention, they can’t carry the weight of a city’s nighttime economy. The long game depends on strengthening the businesses that operate year-round.

That’s why we welcomed the recent announcement of a new $25 million Major Events Fund and $5m Tourism Innovation Fund – tools that could, and should, help breathe life into our urban centres.

To maximise their impact, we’d like to see part of this funding directed towards projects that actively support hospitality operators, whether through precinct-level event planning, after-hours dining trails, or activations that give permanent venues a real seat at the table.

There are plenty of practical, cost-effective steps we can take right now. Establishing a cross-sector advisory group would ensure hospitality, transport, retail and the arts can work together on delivery.

A dedicated activation fund would help venues put on themed nights, stay open longer, or dial up what they already do well.

Streamlining licensing processes, investing in late-night buses and lighting, and offering commercial incentives – such as reduced outdoor dining fees or staff parking support – would also make a real difference.

And rather than creating new discovery tools from scratch, we should partner with existing platforms to promote what’s open and what’s on.

Crucially, we need to track what’s working. Monitoring foot traffic, spend and trading hours will help guide improvements and keep everyone accountable.

Auckland should be a place where people want to stay out, not head home early. We’ve got the talent, the venues and the energy – now it’s about backing them properly.

With the right support, investment, and collaboration, Auckland can get its groove back – with hospitality leading the way.

