Restaurant Association of New Zealand chief executive Marisa Bidois says stronger support for hospitality venues is key to encouraging people to stay out in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images
THE FACTS
Auckland is the main arrival point for international visitors and home to a large part of the country’s population.
The Government’s $25 million Major Events Fund and $5m Tourism Innovation Fund have the potential to help revitalise urban centres.
The Restaurant Association of New Zealand represents 2500 hospitality businesses across Aotearoa.
Let’s be honest, Auckland’s city centre hasn’t exactly been buzzing after dark lately. For New Zealand’s biggest city – the main arrival point for international visitors and home to a large part of the country’s population – the nighttime experience should offer more.
As the voice of 2500hospitality businesses across Aotearoa, we know what it takes to make a city feel alive after hours. Spoiler: it’s food, drink and a good time delivered with energy, atmosphere and the kind of buzz that makes you want to stay out a little longer.
There’s plenty to build on. Giving different precincts their own personality and story is a smart move. When areas have a distinct identity, people engage more deeply – they stay longer, spend more and come back more often.
But for this momentum to stick, hospitality can’t just be a backdrop to someone else’s show. There’s often lots of talk about events, installations and creative activations – but not nearly enough support for the venues that are open day in, day out, keeping the lights on and offering real experiences.
What’s currently missing is clear and fixable. Support for venues to get involved in events or campaigns remains vague. Licensing processes are often too rigid and there are few clear pathways for businesses to be part of larger activations.
Safety and transport are also critical pieces of the puzzle. Hospitality staff and late-night customers need reliable public transport, well-lit streets and visible safety measures to feel confident and comfortable staying out later.
And while one-off events bring short-term attention, they can’t carry the weight of a city’s nighttime economy. The long game depends on strengthening the businesses that operate year-round.
That’s why we welcomed the recent announcement of a new $25 million Major Events Fund and $5m Tourism Innovation Fund – tools that could, and should, help breathe life into our urban centres.
To maximise their impact, we’d like to see part of this funding directed towards projects that actively support hospitality operators, whether through precinct-level event planning, after-hours dining trails, or activations that give permanent venues a real seat at the table.
There are plenty of practical, cost-effective steps we can take right now. Establishing a cross-sector advisory group would ensure hospitality, transport, retail and the arts can work together on delivery.
A dedicated activation fund would help venues put on themed nights, stay open longer, or dial up what they already do well.
Streamlining licensing processes, investing in late-night buses and lighting, and offering commercial incentives – such as reduced outdoor dining fees or staff parking support – would also make a real difference.
And rather than creating new discovery tools from scratch, we should partner with existing platforms to promote what’s open and what’s on.