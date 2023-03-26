Voyager 2022 media awards
Tim Cook praises Apple’s ‘symbiotic’ relationship with China

Financial Times
3 mins to read
Tim Cook avoided mention of US-China tensions and supply chain issues during a visit to the China Development Forum in Beijing. Photo / Caitlin O'Hara / Getty Images

Written by: Joe Leahy

Tim Cook has praised Apple’s symbiotic relationship with China despite rising trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and the US, and the iPhone maker’s own moves to diversify from the country.

