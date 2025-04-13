Thousands without internet in West Auckland

Internet services have been down for thousands in the West Auckland area. Photo / 123RF

About 1800 fibre and 750 copper services have been impacted in Kumeu, Massey, and the wider Waitakere region.

Chorus was notified of an issue at about 11.30pm last night.

The cause of the issue is still being investigated.

Thousands of homes in West Auckland have been left without internet as Chorus works to restore services as quickly as possible.

A Chorus spokesperson confirmed to the Herald the company was alerted to an issue at about 11.30pm last night.

By 3pm today the issue had not been fully resolved.

“Chorus was alerted to a fault issue in Kumeu. Our technicians were sent on-site just before 1am and have been working around the clock to restore services,” Chorus said.