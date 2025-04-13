Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Thousands without internet in West Auckland

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Internet services have been down for thousands in the West Auckland area. Photo / 123RF

Internet services have been down for thousands in the West Auckland area. Photo / 123RF

Thousands of homes in West Auckland have been left without internet as Chorus works to restore services as quickly as possible.

A Chorus spokesperson confirmed to the Herald the company was alerted to an issue at about 11.30pm last night.

By 3pm today the issue had not been fully resolved.

“Chorus was alerted to a fault issue in Kumeu. Our technicians were sent on-site just before 1am and have been working around the clock to restore services,” Chorus said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Around 1800 fibre and 750 copper services have been impacted in Kumeu, Massey, and the wider Waitakere region.

“We are investigating what the cause is.

“Chorus sincerely apologises to affected customers for the inconvenience caused by the outage. We’re working to restore services as quickly as possible.”

Last year, about 3000 customers in Onehunga and Māngere were left without broadband after an internet outage caused by vandals.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business