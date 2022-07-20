Thousands of NZ aviation jobs available: What bosses are looking for

Carrie Hurihanganui chief executive of Auckland Airport. Photo / Greg Bowker

Auckland Airport is hosting job fair with around 2000 positions on offer and its chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui is well placed to know what it takes to get one of them.

She started at Air New Zealand on the frontline as a flight attendant and worked in a number of senior management and executive roles throughout the airline before starting at the airport company's top job early this year.

Jobs on offer are across airlines, terminal, border and airline operations, retail and hospitality, security, and baggage handling are available at about 30 organisations represented at a Job Fair, one-day event on Saturday, July 30.

The surprisingly quick rebound in demand for travel has left parts of the aviation system acutely short of staff although for now New Zealand is avoiding the scenes of ''airmageddon'' at some overseas airports and among airlines where staff shortages have led to chaos.

Hurihanganui has advice for those seeking a job in aviation. Number one; no two days are the same.

Having experienced first-hand the fallout from the September 11, 2001 terror attacks the global financial crisis of 2008 and even worse, the pandemic, she says it can make for a bumpy ride.

'It's a great industry and the phrase 'never a dull day' is used a lot. While it's got its challenges there are tremendous highlights as well.''

Those on frontline customer facing roles need to enjoy working with people.

In security sensitive roles with airside access, jobs would need Civil Aviation Authority clearance and applicants will need a clean police record and to be prepared to undergo general medical and drug tests.

The airport company is looking to hire 70 staff itself, among them infrastructure design specialists, plumbers and mechanical technicians who would need to have the relevant qualifications. Last year it has 433 staff, down about a third on pre-Covid levels.

Passenger numbers at Auckland Airport have rebounded more quickly than forecast. Photo / Michael Craig

Hurihanganui said the pay depended on the role but at a minimum the airport company paid the living wage.

Other companies looking for staff and participating in the job fair include:

Air New Zealand

Swissport

Travelex

Novotel Auckland Airport

Delaware North

LSG Sky Chefs

Lagardère

Immigration NZ

Menzies Aviation

Emirates Leisure Retail

DFS

McDonalds

Assetlink

The Loop Duty Free

Pita Pit

Daifuku

Retro Espresso.

Jobs include cabin crew, airline check-in, baggage handling, security, airport operations and emergency services, through to qualified trades, infrastructure roles, retail assistants, hotel staff, chefs, baristas and cleaners.

Earlier this month Air New Zealand said it had around 1100 vacancies across its business and in some areas was paying incentives of $1400 to staff for successful referrals.

There are also hundreds of jobs available at Wellington Airport, with around 200 jobs are needing to be filled. These include airline and airport operations, retail roles, hotel, border and security agencies.

Hurihanganui said air travel had rebounded more quickly and strongly than in any forecasts.

During the school holidays domestic capacity was at 86 per cent of the same time in 2019 and international capacity was 51 per cent.

By the end of the year it was hoped international capacity would be at around 70 per cent of pre-Covid levels with nearly all of the 29 airlines that served Auckland back flying to the city. The airport is building a big transport hub project and the integrated domestic-international terminal is coming.

She said bad weather was a big factor in flight disruptions during the school holidays but queue times at the airport had generally been under 10 minutes.

''I won't say there are any challenges but we are working to manage that in the precinct.''

She said it made sense for employers to work collaboratively at the airport and meet prospective staff face to face.

'Let's have them have the conversations directly. We wanted to make it as easy as possible for job seekers to see the huge variety of airport jobs, talk directly to employers, ask questions of the people they could be working alongside, and see how they could have a long-term career at the airport.''

In June thousands of hopefuls turned out for a similar event at Sydney Airport, where 5000 roles were available.

• The Auckland Airport Job Fair will be held at 6 Leonard Isitt Drive. Level 5, above Kawau Kitchen. Parking is free and masks are mandatory at the event.