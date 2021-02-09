Third Age Health to list on NZX this week

Third Age Health is due to list on the NZX on Thursday. Photo / File

Third Age Health, a medical service provider for the retirement village sector, is due to debut on the NZX on Thursday as a compliance listing.

No new capital is being raised but a compliance listing, which commits companies to the NZX's disclosure regime, opens the door for future capital raisings, should they be sought.

The company's website says it is a rapidly-expanding medical practice that focuses on the aged residential care sector, including private geriatric hospitals and secure dementia facilities.

In its latest financial disclosure - for the six months to September 30 - the company reported a net profit of $597,106 compared with a profit of $734,166 in the previous corresponding period.

Revenue came to $2.75m, compared with $2.79m a year earlier.

The company paid a 9.25 cents gross dividend for 2020, up from 4.7 cents in the previous year.