Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Business

The wisdom of starting small – Eric Crampton

Opinion by
Dr Eric Crampton
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Dr Eric Crampton is Chief Economist with the New Zealand Initiative. His report, Building Nations: What Canada’s First Nations can teach us about devolution and development, is available on the New Zealand Initiative's website.

New Zealand's national policies often take broad swings, impacting the entire country simultaneously, Eric Crampton argues.

New Zealand's national policies often take broad swings, impacting the entire country simultaneously, Eric Crampton argues.

THE FACTS

  • New Zealand’s approach of implementing nationwide policies all at once can lead to widespread issues, Eric Crampton argues.
  • Canada’s gradual approach allowed First Nations to gain autonomy, starting small and growing over decades.
  • New Zealand could learn from Canada’s model, emphasising smaller, scalable initiatives for stronger rangatiratanga, or sovereignty.

New Zealand has a bad habit of trying to do everything, everywhere, all at once. It means national-level policy takes giant swings. If something goes wrong, it goes wrong everywhere.

A Māori health board is established for the whole country, then disestablished for the whole country. Views differ

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save