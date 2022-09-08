Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
The shape of Auckland's $150m electric ferry revolution

Chris Keall
11 mins to read
A render of Auckland's first hybrid electric ferry, which will carry up to 300 passengers on the Devonport-CBD run from late 2023 or early 2024. It will run on two battery-powered engines, but also have a backup diesel generator. A 200-passenger version is in the works for the Half Moon Bay and Hobsonville Point runs from 2024 or 2025. Five hybrids have been funded so far. Owner: AT. Operator: Fullers. Boat builder: Whanganui’s Q-West. Propulsion system: Christchurch’s HamiltonJet.

Today, Auckland is served by a fleet of about 30 noisy, ageing diesel ferries that are prone to breakdown.

In the here and now, that makes for a dreary reality.

Councillors Chris Darby and Richard

