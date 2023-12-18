In the new era of cutbacks, a low-emission public transport project is charging ahead. The final piece of the Auckland electric ferry puzzle has fallen into place, with Swedish multi-national ABB winning the contract to install superchargers on piers - with the promise of a top-up charge in five to 10 minutes as passengers hop off and on.

It means Auckland’s first two electric ferries - currently under construction in East Tāmaki by McMullin & Wing for EV Maritime - will have somewhere to charge when they hit the water in the second half of next year. There will be several months of testing before commercial operation begins. Two diesel-electric hybrids, due early 2025, are also on the way as the city’s 27-vessel fleet begins its multi-year electrification programme.

“Launch probably won’t be June, but we’re still on track for both boats to be in the water in 2024, which will line up well with the first of the charging stations coming online,” EV Maritime CEO Michael Eaglen pictured at McMullen & Wing in East Tamaki where Auckland's electric ferries are under construction. Photo / Michael Craig

The $27.6 million ABB contract is for an initial five megawatt-level charging solutions for Auckland Transport - three at the main ferry terminal, one at Hobsonville Point and one at Half Moon Bay. It covers the entire design, supply, installation and commissioning of all five chargers and the associated infrastructure, AT low emission ferry programme director Nathan Cammock told the Herald.

51 per cent of the funding is coming from New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and 49 per cent from Auckland Council’s Climate Action Transport Targeted Rate, Cammock said.

The supercharger contract has come in under the $30m AT had been budgeting,

Central government has chipped in with $27m to cover 75 per cent of the cost of AT’s first two electric ferries, while AT has earmarked $80m for seven hybrids or electric boats to follow.

Electric ferries are more expensive than diesel-powered vessels. But EV Maritime founder Michael Eaglen argues that will be balanced out, and then some, by lower running costs.

It’s a case of “pay more now to pay less later”, Eaglen said.

“In the public transport space, where the vessels are much, much busier than they might be in private [operation] or even in the tourism sector, the economics for electrifying ferries are quite compelling.

A render of what it will look like inside one of the two "EVM200" electric ferries being built by McMullen & Wing. While the batteries will weigh 12 tonnes, designer EV Maritime says the vessel's lightweight carbon-fibre hull will be around 10 tonnes lighter than traditional materials. The first two hybrids, being built by Whanganui boat builder Q-West, will have heavier aluminum hulls.

“Because these boats are doing four or five thousand hours per year of operating time, they burn a lot of diesel and [require] an enormous amount of maintenance. And so when you can start making really big savings out of those two costs, you can afford to spend a bit up front to make those savings. It’s better use of public funds.”

There will be one chunky recurring cost. Each electric ferry will be powered by around 12 tonnes of lithium-ion batteries. Replacing them every one to five years (depending on how quickly they degrade) will cost around $1m.

Auckland’s first two electric ferries are under construction at McMullen & Wing in East Tamaki. Each will carry 12 tonnes of batteries. Top-up charges will take 5 minutes for city-to-Devonport, 10 minutes for a Hobsonville Point run pic.twitter.com/fvVIFqHa9Y — Chris Keall (@ChrisKeall) August 22, 2023

AT is also pitching the electric ferries as being a lot quieter and more reliable, and featuring perks like indoor storage for bikes and scooters. Specifications indicate they can handle 200 passengers and 24 bikes.

And that the electrification of the fleet will help Auckland Council meet its goal of halving its emissions by 2030. Today, ferries account for 6 per cent of passengers but produce 20 per cent of the city’s public transport emissions as they burn through some 13 million litres of diesel per year.

The charger timetable

AT says the direct current chargers - each packing enough punch to power a small town - will be installed over 2024 and 2025.

The council agency did not immediately supply a more detailed timeline, but tender documents called for:

One berth of charging equipment delivered to Auckland, NZ by July 1, 2024 and commissioned and operational on-site by September 30, 2024 to align with the delivery of Auckland’s first electric ferry.

The remaining four berths of charging equipment in the first stage to be commissioned and operational by December 31, 2024.

The winning supplier had to provide Megawatt Charging Standard equipment comprising:

Downtown Ferry Terminal – Three 3.3MW berths

Hobsonville Point – One 2.2MW berth

Half Moon Bay – One 3.3MW berth

The delivery of the chargers will be closely co-ordinated with the construction of AT’s two electric ferries. There will be an iterative testing and commissioning process for each charger and each vessel to ensure smooth operation, Cammock said.

One of two electric ferries under construction at McMullen & Wing in East Tāmaki for Auckland Transport, pictured in August this year. The vessels are designed by EV Maritime. Photo / Michael Craig

When will the boats come in?

Five electric ferries are on the way for Auckland.

An aspirational target to get the first purely electric, 200-passenger ferry on the water by mid-2024 (with the second to follow a few months later) has slipped.

“Launch probably won’t be June, but we’re still on track for both boats to be in the water in 2024, which will line up well with the first of the charging stations coming online,” Eaglen said earlier this week.

Another render of the interior of Auckland's first electric ferry. The electrification of the fleet coincides with a new model that sees AT own the fleet, with Fullers competing with other parties for the operator contract.

The first of the two 300-passenger hybrid ferries, which are being built by Whanganui’s Q-West, is not due until around April 2025.

The second hybrid is due in 2026. Fullers led the initial design and development of the hybrid vessels. Both vessels are funded by AT and NZTAA at a cost of around $20m each.

The remaining vessels, which may be electric, hybrids or a combination of both, will be put to a competitive tender.

Not reinventing the wheel

Each charger had to have two plugs, as each of the first two electric ferries has two independent banks of batteries - one in each hull of their catamaran design.

Another key element of the tender was a solution based on the industry-standard Megawatt Charging System rather than a bespoke solution.

ABB says the Auckland solution will be similar in charging capacity to the Swedish firm’s project to support 10 all-electric ferries for public transportation provider Transtejo Soflusa in Lisbon, Portugal. The first two chargers in that build are due to come online this month.

The 20 nautical mile (37km) range of Auckland’s first two electric ferries will restrict them to inner harbour routes.

Ferry operator Fullers is investigating hydrogen power for heavier vessels for longer routes. Last year, CEO Mike Horne went on a fact-finding tour to the US, where the first hydrogen ferry had recently launched.

